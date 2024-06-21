Walker Asset Management LLC Buys 532 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.58 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.22.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

