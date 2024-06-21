Walker Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Walker Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,934. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.