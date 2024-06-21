Walker Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VOO stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,180. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $454.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

