Walker Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Walker Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for 0.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPF. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000.

Shares of RSPF traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

