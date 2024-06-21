Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STWD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 651,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,074. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

