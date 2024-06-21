Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Shares of WBD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,168,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,225,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

