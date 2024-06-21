Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $7.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

