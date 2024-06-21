WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Up 2.3%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €39.70 ($42.69) and last traded at €39.50 ($42.47). 8,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.60 ($41.51).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.43. The company has a market cap of $528.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.

