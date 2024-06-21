WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 131,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 324.5% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.3 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,031,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

