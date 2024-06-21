Wedbush Downgrades Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Underperform

Wedbush lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 176.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,814,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,750,000 after acquiring an additional 936,236 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

