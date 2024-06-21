Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,845 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 252,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,138,403 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $100,548,000 after buying an additional 86,709 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 32,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,213,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,184,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

