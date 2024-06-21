Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 218 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 11,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,085. The firm has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.33 and a 200-day moving average of $405.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

