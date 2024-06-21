Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 409 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 176,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 97,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,405. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

