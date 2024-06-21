Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 45 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in KLA were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $823.81. The stock had a trading volume of 535,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,645. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $876.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $741.37 and its 200 day moving average is $668.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

