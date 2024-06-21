Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 8,831 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 128.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after acquiring an additional 595,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 433,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 354,491 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $113.82.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

