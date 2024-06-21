Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.38. The company had a trading volume of 616,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,221. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.77 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

