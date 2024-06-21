Wedmont Private Capital Buys 148 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.57. The stock had a trading volume of 677,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

