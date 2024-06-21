Wedmont Private Capital Buys 3,878 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital owned about 0.12% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

