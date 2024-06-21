Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $72.48. 8,563,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,832,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

