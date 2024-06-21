Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Allstate were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Allstate by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $5,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALL traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,813. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

