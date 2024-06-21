Wedmont Private Capital Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.81. 239,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,889. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $185.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

