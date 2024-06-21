Wedmont Private Capital Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DexCom were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,528. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average of $125.85.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,837 shares of company stock worth $8,490,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

