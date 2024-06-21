Wedmont Private Capital Has $770,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Nucor were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,619. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.94 and a 200 day moving average of $178.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

