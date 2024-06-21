Wedmont Private Capital Has $839,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,162. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

