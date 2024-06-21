Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,462. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.