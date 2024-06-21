Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock remained flat at $64.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 246,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

