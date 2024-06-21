Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,989 shares of company stock worth $160,340,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,112,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.45 and a 200 day moving average of $276.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $235.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

