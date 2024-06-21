Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $43.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 21.9% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.57% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $43,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 108,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 567,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

SPTM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. 100,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,081. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

