Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Invests $234,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Eaton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Eaton Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.93. 873,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.63 and its 200 day moving average is $288.64. The firm has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

