Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.38. 1,736,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.80. The firm has a market cap of $402.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

