Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 22,804 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,804 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,560,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,318,000 after purchasing an additional 195,687 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 805,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.79. 221,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,709. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

