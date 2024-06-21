Wendy Becker Acquires 446 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Becker purchased 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,146.68).
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.24) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,599 ($20.32). 17,180,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,846. GSK plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.17). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,690.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,624.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,484.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,504.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GSK
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.