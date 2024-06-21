Wendy Becker Acquires 446 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Becker purchased 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,146.68).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.24) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,599 ($20.32). 17,180,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,846. GSK plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.17). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,690.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,624.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,484.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,504.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.92) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.78) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.29).

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

