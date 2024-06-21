Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.55.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.