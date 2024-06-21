Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Acquires A$17,782.80 in Stock

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) insider Lance Jenkins purchased 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.11 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,782.80 ($11,776.69).

Whitefield Industrials Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Whitefield Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Whitefield Industrials’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

About Whitefield Industrials

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

