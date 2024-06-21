Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Shares Up 10.5%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 25,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 66,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

