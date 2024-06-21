Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $53.13 and a one year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

