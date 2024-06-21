Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.
Winnebago Industries Stock Performance
WGO stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $53.13 and a one year high of $75.42.
Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 37.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.
