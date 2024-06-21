WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.98. 19,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

