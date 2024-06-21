Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $88.45 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $88.45 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 947,176,101 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 947,011,885.4317669. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09413521 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $1,783,381.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.