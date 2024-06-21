XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
XOMA Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of XOMA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97. XOMA has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.98.
About XOMA
