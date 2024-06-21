Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires 54,922 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,922 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $249.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,433. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $260.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.63.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.