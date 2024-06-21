Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys 5,431 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.50. 1,940,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,914. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

