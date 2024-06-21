Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,054 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after acquiring an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after buying an additional 305,264 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $23,513,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,778,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AXSM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 915,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,096. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $2,887,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

