Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $391,000 in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,811,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SN stock traded up 1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 79.09. 827,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 80.81. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 71.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of 59.45.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 74.56.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

