Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 3,653 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Yarbrough Capital LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $60.61. 18,876,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,061,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

