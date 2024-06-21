Zacks Research Weighs in on APA Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

APA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of APA opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. APA has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

