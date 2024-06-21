Zacks Research Weighs in on Nucor Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $11.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2024 earnings at $11.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.38.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $156.80 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

