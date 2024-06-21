ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $20.16

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $19.61. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 423,145 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 151,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.