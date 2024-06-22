11,025 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

