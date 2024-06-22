1,196 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SOXX traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.78. 3,196,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $260.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.19.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.