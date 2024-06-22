17 Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,782 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,758,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after acquiring an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,576. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

